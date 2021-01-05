Former President of Mumbai Dabbawala Association Subhash Talekar arrested in loan fraud case

The Mumbai Police has nabbed a self-styled spokesperson of Mumbai's 'dabbawalas' for alleged loan fraud in the name of 61 dabbawalas by promising to give them free scooters, an official said here on Tuesday.

"A team of our officials picked up the accused, Subhash Talekar, from his village in Pune district and brought him to Mumbai early on Tuesday. He will be produced before a Magistrate Court shortly," Ghatkopar Police Station's Senior Police Inspector Nitin Alaknure told IANS.

Besides Talekar, another accomplice in the alleged loan fraud, Vitthal Sawant is absconding and the police are on the lookout for him.

Alaknure said that the fraud - amounting to around Rs 7,00,000 - was being perpetrated since 2014, and a complaint was lodged against Talekar in 2019.

"Thereafter, investigations were carried out in the matter, but there were hurdles during Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. He had also moved the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail which was rejected after which we took the action," Alaknure added.

The official body of dabbawalas, Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Charitable Trust (NMTBSCT) Chairman Ulhas Muke welcomed the development and said the accused has been "ruining the good image" of dabbawalas with such fraudulent practices.