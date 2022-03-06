Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna arrested by CBI in co-location case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Sunday arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, former CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the co-location case. The agency on February 25 had arrested former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the NSE Anand Subramanian in the said case.



"Ramkrishna's bail was rejected by the court after which she has been arrested in Delhi on Sunday in connected with the co-location case. She would be produced before the concerned court and her remand will be sought," said a CBI official from Delhi.



Last month, the CBI had questioned former CEO of the NSE Ravi Narain in Delhi and had also questioned Ramkrishna in Mumbai. The CBI had issued lookout circulars (LoCs) against Ramakrishna, Narain and Subramanian in connection with the case.



The CBI team had also visited the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office in Mumbai and had collected certain case related documents.



On May 28, 2018, the CBI had registered a case criminal conspiracy, attempt to give and receive bribe, misuse of official position and destroying evidences against the owner and promoter of a New Delhi-based private company, unknown officials of the SEBI and the NSE, Mumbai and other unknown persons.



According to the CBI, it was alleged that the owner and promoter of the said private company abused the server architecture of the NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of the NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of the NSE, Mumbai, had provided unfair access to the said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2014 that enabled it to log in first to the exchange server of the stock exchange, helping it get the data before any other broker in the market.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:35 PM IST