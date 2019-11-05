Former Maharashtra minister Babasaheb Dhabekar dies after prolonged illness

Akola: Former Maharashtra minister Babasaheb Dhabekar died on Tuesday after prolonged illness, family sources said. The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, where he died, the sources said.
Dhabekar was the water resources minister when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government was in power in the 90s.
