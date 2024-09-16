Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Vows To Reinstate Old Pension Scheme

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray | X/ @ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai: While his arch-political rivals were focused on pursuing a populist agenda, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray appeared to have decided to follow suit.

MPCC Chief Nana Patole Echoed The Promise

At a rally of the old pensioners' organisation in Shirdi, he announced his intention to reinstate the old pension scheme in its entirety. MPCC chief Nana Patole, who was present with him, echoed the promise, overlooking the financial strain experienced by the Congress-run Himachal Pradesh government due to the reintroduction of the old pension scheme.

"It’s you who worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic. If you hadn’t been active, the state wouldn’t have managed it,” said the Shiv Sena chief, criticising the Mahayuti government.

'Don't Resort To Agitations Like Hunger Strikes,' Says Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

He urged the pensioners not to resort to agitations like hunger strikes and instead advised them to apply some pressure on the government and allow them to address the issue.

State Congress unit chief Nana Patole stated that a decision regarding the old pension scheme will be made in the first meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“The Mahayuti government is not going to return to power. The state is burdened with a debt of Rs10 lakh crore,” Patole claimed, while also supporting the demand for the old pension scheme.