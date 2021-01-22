Former Maharashtra CM Fadnavis suggests Uddhav Thackeray to relocate metro 3 car shed to Aarey

The Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to relocate a proposed Metro car shed to Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

In a letter addressed to Thackeray, Fadnavis alleged that some state officials were "misguiding" the government over the proposed car shed project for the Metro-3 line. It will lead to a major delay in the completion of the work and over-expenditure, the former chief minister said. "If the car shed is shifted to Kanjurmarg, it will end up in cutting off a greater number of trees, the project will be delayed and crores of rupees will be wasted," he claimed. The BJP leader said it is also a "lie" that the Aarey car shed land is available only till 2031.

However, Thackeray rebutted Fadnavis’ charges saying that the same state government officials were there when the latter was the Chief Minister. ‘’Whatever officials may say ultimately everything is visible on paper. A Chief Secretary led committee is looking into various sites including Pahadi Goregaon and Bandra Kurla Complex,’’ he noted.

A committee headed by Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar on Monday visited Kanjurmarg and Aarey Colony sites.

Fadnavis said while planning for the Metro-3 line car shed, planners have estimated the population growth till 2053, he said. The depot will have enough space to accommodate the number of Metro cars that would be required in 2053 when the movement of Metro trains "will be at its peak."



In the beginning, only 31 trains would be required, while the number would later increase to 42 with each train having eight coaches, Fadnavis said. "The technical committee set up for studying the car shed at Aarey land had recommended the use of 25 hectares of land at the beginning. The remaining 1.4 hectares could be used later. There are 160 trees on that small piece of land, which can be translocated by 2053," he claimed. Fadnavis also said it is impractical to merge Metro-2 and 3 lines.