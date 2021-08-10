Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah again

The one-on-one meeting between former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, once again created buzz in the state political circles. This was the second meeting held in a week.

Today’s meeting comes close on the heels of the clarifications by Fadnavis and the state unit chief Chandrakant Patil that no organisational shake up is on the cards in Maharashtra. They have in separate statements said that BJP leaders are in the national capital to meet the newly sworn in ministers and other ministers in the central cabinet to discuss state-related issues.