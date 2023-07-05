Former Japan PM Suga Yoshihide Visits Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub and MAHSR Site

A high-level Japanese delegation, led by Suga Yoshihide, Chairman of The Japan India Association and Former Prime Minister of Japan, visited the Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub and the SBS launching site of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project in Ahmedabad district on Wednesday. The purpose of the visit was to bolster bilateral ties and enhance cooperation between Japan and India in the field of transportation infrastructure.

Accompanying Suga Yoshihide were Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), along with a distinguished group of delegates, including a Member of the House of Representatives of Japan, the Ambassador of Japan in India, and senior officials from JR East, JICA, MOFA, and NHSRCL.

Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub

The Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub, a crucial component of the MAHSR Project, aims to integrate various modes of transportation, such as high-speed rail, metro, bus, and other public transport systems. This hub will ensure seamless connectivity for passengers, enabling efficient and convenient travel within the region.

During their visit, the delegation witnessed the progress made in constructing the ambitious high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. With technical assistance and cooperation from Japan, the MAHSR Project aims to revolutionize India's transportation sector by introducing cutting-edge technology and reducing travel time between the two cities.

Praise for Collaboration and Project's Potential

Suga Yoshihide expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work and lauded the collaborative efforts between Japan and India in realizing this prestigious infrastructure project. He emphasized the project's potential to drive economic growth, promote tourism, and strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

The visit of the Japanese delegation highlights the commitment of both countries to deepen their bilateral relations and collaboration in the field of high-speed rail technology. It also signifies the success of the longstanding partnership between Japan and India, which has witnessed numerous significant infrastructure projects and initiatives.

Transformative Impact and Sustainable Growth

The MAHSR Project, with its state-of-the-art technology, is expected to bring about a transformative change in India's transportation landscape. By improving connectivity, enhancing travel efficiency, and fostering economic development, the project aims to benefit millions of passengers and contribute to the sustainable growth of both regions.

As the Japanese delegation concluded their visit, they expressed optimism for the future of the MAHSR Project and reiterated their commitment to supporting India in its pursuit of advanced transportation infrastructure.

Milestone in Cooperation and Framework for Advancement

The visit of the Japanese delegation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing cooperation between Japan and India. It highlights the mutual desire to strengthen ties and establish a robust framework for advancing transportation infrastructure in the region.