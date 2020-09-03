Sushant Singh Rajput case: Former IPS officers move HC to protect ‘dignity’ of Mumbai Police

At least eight former IPS officers have moved the Bombs High Court highlighting the "false media campaign" being run against the Mumbai Police for its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The plea seeks a number of directives to the media including one to refrain all media outlets from publishing any "false or derogatory" news item that could jeopardize the city police's repute.

The plea has been filed by - Mahesh Narayan Singh (77), Parvindersingh Parsicha (72), K Subramanyam (68), Dhananjay Jadhav (72), Dhanushkhodi Shivanandan (69), Sanjeev Dayal (65), Satish Mathur (62) and Krishipal Raghuvanshi (65) - all former IPS officers and having worked in the city cadre.

The senior officers have urged the HC to direct the media to ensure it does not turn a coverage of criminal matters into media trial and vilification campaigns against the investigators and others related to the case. They have claimed that such kind of reporting can make the citizens lose their faith in the force and its administration.

The officers have also said that media should indulge only into objective and responsible journalism and not sensationalism just for increasing their TRPs.

The plea is likely to be heard in due course.