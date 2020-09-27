Former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3

A magistrate court has remanded Kshitij Prasad, a former employee of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) custody till October 3.

The agency had sought his custody for interrogation for nine days until 5 October. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande appeared for the agency. The agency in its remand plea told the magistrate that an accused in the case Ankush Arneja, who is now in judicial custody had stated that he had supplied hashish to the 30-year-old Andheri resident through Sanket Patel on various occasions. Patel is a co-accused in prison currently.

The plea informed the court that Patel had revealed that he had supplied Ganja to Prasad outside his residential building on the instructions of Karamjeet Singh, an accused from whom the agency claims to have recovered commercial quantities of drugs.

The NCB said Patel has further revealed in his statement that he had delivered Ganja around 12 times to Prasad between May to July this year. In his house search, it found one roll of joint “believed” to be remains of smoked Ganja, the plea stated.

The agency said it needed his custody to interrogate in “deep” to know in whom he was delivering contraband in Bollywood.