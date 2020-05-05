Former Deputy Mayor Hemangi Worlikar tests +ve for CoVID-19

In a major development in the city, former Deputy Mayor and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator from Worli Koliwada Hemangi Worlikar tested positive for CoVID-19 on Monday. She has been admitted to Global Hospital in Parel, as per sources.

The civic body had collected her swab samples and sent it for testing on Saturday, following which her test result turned out to be positive. Her family members have been put under home quarantine for now.

"Worlikar had been constantly on the field helping the people of her constituency, as it is one of the worst affected areas in the ward. After she showed symptoms, swab samples were collected and sent for testing. She has now been shifted to Global Hospital, Parel," said a senior BMC officer from G (South) ward.

Currently, Mumbai's CoVID-19 tally stands at 11,800 cases with 361 deaths on Monday.

Last week, G (South) ward reported a little over than 600 cases. This week, the number of cases has increased to 800. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (South) ward Sharad Ughade told the Free Press Journal, “We will flatten the curve well before the rest. The number of cases detected daily has dropped. We recorded 16 cases on Monday, May 4. Worli residents can now be 100 per cent comfortable that even asymptomatic cases have been traced and contained. Many have gone home in the last two weeks. As of May 4, a total of 305 people have fully recovered and discharged. Our ward is following the global model of trace, test and contain to the maximum.”

The BMC has set up a total 1459 containment zones throughout Mumbai, even though 321 zones were opened up, as they had not reported any new secondary cases for the past 14 days. Those tested positive previously have recovered and are discharged. Meanwhile, Dharavi, on Monday, reported 42 new positive coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the area to 632, including 20 deaths. Dharavi is the worst affected single area in Mumbai to report over 600 cases in any ward in the city.