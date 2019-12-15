Former Corporator accused of raping minor relative arrested from Govandi

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested former Govandi Corporator Mohammad Siraj Shaikh on Thursday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old relative. The alleged crime is said to have happened in September and a report was filed by the victim in October. The accused had been on the run since.

According to a report by a leading daily, the victim said in the complaint that the accused invited the victim to his home in the pretext of helping her fill a scholarship form for further studies in the US. He then went on to obscene gestures and raped her. The accused also threatened the minor of severe consequences if she shared told anyone of the abuse.

The victim told her mother a week after the crime and a report was filed with the Shivaji Nagar police station. Siraj Shaikh was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) act on October 23.

As soon as the accused got to know about the report, he went missing and applied for anticipatory bail on December 2, which was rejected on December 10. According to the leading daily, an officer from unit 6 said, “Meanwhile, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch and word was spread among police informers that Shaikh was wanted.”

The police officer said that the accused kept moving constantly to avoid arrest but was finally nabbed from Govandi on Thursday. He said, “He was arrested from Amar Theatre. We could have lost track of him again, had we not reached on time.”

Siraj Shaikh is now in police custody until December 17.