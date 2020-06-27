Former Congress MP demands web series to be regulated by censor board

Objecting to the indecent portrayal of army wives in a web series, an association of ex-servicemen has demanded that online content like streaming services and web series be brought under the ambit of the censor board.

Former Member of the Parliament (MP) Brigadier Sudhir Sawant of the Sainik Federation has objected to the depiction of army wives having extra-marital affairs in the web series and sought strong action against its makers. He has called this portrayal as ‘insulting, demoralising, and humiliating to the soldiers of India’.

In his letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Sawant, a former Congress MP from the erstwhile Rajapur constituency, has called for a law to ban such ‘indecent portrayal in web series and serials by bringing online content under the censor board’. He has requested the governor to approach the central government for this legislation.

“Armed forces cannot tolerate such humiliation as the armed forces represent the highest ethical and moral standards,” Sawant added, while demanding the prosecution of the makers of the series for defaming armed forces personnel.

“Soldiers in combat require (a) high degree of morale. An insulted, humiliated soldier cannot fight. It is the man behind the weapon that wins wars. If he is in constant fear of the welfare of his family, he will not be able to fight,” wrote Sawant.