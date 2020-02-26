Former CM seeks probe into Samruddhi Corridor land deals before notification issuance

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, on Tuesday, demanded a probe into land deals before the notification for land acquisition was issued for the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor.

Lokayukta had decided to probe the matter after the issuance of notification for this corridor. However, Chavan stressed on the need for investigation before it was issued. "To avoid further discussion, BJP members created pandemonium in the house," Chavan blamed while speaking with media.

Officially called Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (NMSCE), the 700-kilometre long corridor is estimated to cost Rs 49,000-odd crore and will pass through Nagpur, Buldhana, Amravati, Wardha, Washim, Thane, Aurangabad, Akola, Bhiwandi and Nashik and culminate in the country's financial capital. It requires 9,330.04 hectares of land.

At the time of acquiring the land, several farmers protested, though the then Devendra Fadnavis-led government had managed to go ahead with the process.

Speaking in the assembly during the question hour, Chavan said that documents were submitted to the office of the previous chief ministers on the irregularities committed by senior bureaucrats and a probe into them was assured by the then government.

To this, Public Works (Public Undertakings) Department minister Eknath Shinde said that documents were submitted on the allegations, but a probe carried out by the Lokayukta found them to be baseless.

Incidentally, Shinde was PWD minister in the previous BJP-led government when the land for the project was acquired.