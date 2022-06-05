Former CM Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID positive, for second time

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and State BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis | File

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and State BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time.

The former chief minister had tested positive for coronavirus on October 25 of 2020, following which he was admitted in the St George's Hospital in south Mumbai.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive, and am in home isolation.Taking medication and treatment as per the doctor’s advice.Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis had attended the party function at Latur and then he was to proceed for his various engagements in Solapur district.

However, after he was running a temperature he cut short his Solapur visit and returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

Fadnavis earlier was tested Covid positive in October 2020. This is the second time he is detected with virus infection when he was busy putting in place party's strategy for the victory of its third nominee in the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 10 in Maharashtra.