e-Paper Get App

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID positive, for second time

Fadnavis was in Solapur campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, due to be held on June 10

Sanjay JogUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and State BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis | File

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and State BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time.

The former chief minister had tested positive for coronavirus on October 25 of 2020, following which he was admitted in the St George's Hospital in south Mumbai.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive, and am in home isolation.Taking medication and treatment as per the doctor’s advice.Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis had attended the party function at Latur and then he was to proceed for his various engagements in Solapur district.

However, after he was running a temperature he cut short his Solapur visit and returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

Fadnavis earlier was tested Covid positive in October 2020. This is the second time he is detected with virus infection when he was busy putting in place party's strategy for the victory of its third nominee in the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 10 in Maharashtra.

Read Also
Rajya Sabha polls: MVA delegation meets Devendra Fadnavis to prevent horse-trading
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiFormer CM Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID positive, for second time

RECENT STORIES

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID positive, for second time

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID positive, for second time

Targeted killings in Kashmir: Sisodia slams BJP, AAP holds 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'

Targeted killings in Kashmir: Sisodia slams BJP, AAP holds 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'

Gauri Lankesh murder case: Special Public Prosecutor files list of witnesses before court

Gauri Lankesh murder case: Special Public Prosecutor files list of witnesses before court

Environment Awareness and Cleanliness Week: Cleaning commences at Powai Lake

Environment Awareness and Cleanliness Week: Cleaning commences at Powai Lake

NCP says Home Minister Amit Shah 'failed to protect lives of Kashmiri Hindus'

NCP says Home Minister Amit Shah 'failed to protect lives of Kashmiri Hindus'