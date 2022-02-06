Foreign missions, envoys condole Lata Mangeshkar's demise, hail her as 'Nightingale Of India'

Ambassadors and missions of various countries on Sunday condoled the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and said her melodies will forever remain with music lovers across generations.

Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

In a tweet, the US Embassy in India said, "We join India in paying tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed today at the age of 92. History will mark her contribution to India's music in golden words." The British High Commission said it joins India and Indians worldwide to pay tribute to the 'Nightingale Of India' Lata Mangeshkar.

Her legacy will live forever, the British mission here said on Twitter.

German envoy to India Walter Lindner hailed Mangeshkar as the 'Nightingale of India' and a musical genius.

"A legend, an irreplaceable voice and an institution of music for seven decades! Very sad news... her legacy will live forever," he tweeted.

In a tweet, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. An institution in herself, she was conferred Officier de la Legion d'Honneur' in recognition of her incomparable singing career." "Our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones and fans across the world," he said.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade-long career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Neela asman so gaya".

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:47 PM IST