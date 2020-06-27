For the first time, BMC appoints woman as the head of engineering services and projects department

For the first-time in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) history, the civic body on June 24 appointed a woman as the head of BMC's engineering services and projects department.

According to a report by Indian Express, Archana Achrekar has been the chief engineer of BMC’s city engineer department. She will now hold key engineering departments like roads and bridges, solid waste management, stormwater drain, and city engineer reporting to the director. Earlier, Achrekar had been the chief engineer of BMC’s city engineer department. She was also posted in departments like roads and building construction.