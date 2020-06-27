For the first time, BMC appoints woman as the head of engineering services and projects department

For the first-time in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) history, the civic body on June 24 appointed a woman as the head of BMC's engineering services and projects department.
According to a report by Indian Express, Archana Achrekar has been the chief engineer of BMC’s city engineer department. She will now hold key engineering departments like roads and bridges, solid waste management, stormwater drain, and city engineer reporting to the director. Earlier, Achrekar had been the chief engineer of BMC’s city engineer department. She was also posted in departments like roads and building construction.
Meanwhile, the BMC has announced a new system to report COVID-19 deaths for all hospitals which come under its jurisdiction. The new system, based on a Google Form, will become operational from the beginning of July, and with this, all hospitals will have to report deaths within 48 hours.
"There will be a new system of reporting COVID-19 deaths on a Google Form from July 1. Nodal Officers of the Hospital are directed to ensure death reporting within 48 hours from their hospitals from July 1 onwards," a letter issued by the BMC on Friday read.
