For the 3rd time this week, cases cross 100-mark; 106 cases in Mumbai, 5 dead

Mumbai: For the third time this week, the number of new corona cases crossed the 100-mark on Wednesday. With 106 new cases and five deaths being reported in Mumbai alone on Wednesday, the total number of cases so far are 696 and the overall death toll is now 45. Statewide,117 new cases were reported, taking the total count to 1,135 and the death toll to 72.
Of the eight deaths recorded in the state on Tuesday, five were from Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Kalyan.
According to the state health department, so far, 17 new cases have been reported in Maharashtra, of which 72 are from Mumbai, 36 from Pune, five from Navi Mumbai, two from Pune rural and one each from Akola and Buldana. So far, 117 people have fully recovered after treatment.
“All five patients who died were CoVID-positive and suffering from respiratory illness, hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and other comorbidities,” said the official.
“None of the deceased had any history of international travel. All were contact-traced and tested positive,” said the official.
Currently, 816 corona cases and 55 deaths have been reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 714 are from Mumbai and 102 from Navi Mumbai.
BMC officials said they have identified institutional quarantine facilities across 24 wards, with a combined capacity of 11,000. These are being used to house high- and low-risk contacts of CoVID-19 cases from slums, chawls and other congested localities, to contain the spread in these areas. “900+ such high- and low-risk contacts have been shifted so far. High-risk contacts in such facilities are first screened in fever clinics, swabs of suspected CoVID-19 cases are immediately collected for testing and further protocol is followed based on test results,” according to a release.
Of the 27,090 laboratory samples, 25,753 tested negative and 1,135 positive until Wednesday, while 34,904 people are in home quarantine and 4,444 people are in institutional quarantine.
Fatalities
1. An 85-year-old female was admitted to Kasturba hospital on April 5 with fever, cough and breathlessness. She had a history of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She tested positive for corona and died on April 6.
2. A 46-year-old female was admitted to KEM hospital on April 6 with fever, cough and breathlessness. She was diagnosed with diabetes and died on April 7. She tested positive for Covid-19.
3. A 64-year-old male was admitted to KEM Hospital on April 7 for fever, cough and breathlessness. He had a history of diabetes, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He died on the day of admission and tested positive for Covid-19.
4. A 54-year-old female was admitted to KEM Hospital on April 5 for fever, cough and breathlessness. She died on April 7 and tested positive for Covid-19.
5. A 59-year-old female was admitted to KEM Hospital on April 7 for fever, cough and breathlessness. She had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and died on April 8. She tested positive for Covid-19.
