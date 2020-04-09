For the 3rd time this week, cases cross 100-mark; 106 cases in Mumbai, 5 dead

Mumbai: For the third time this week, the number of new corona cases crossed the 100-mark on Wednesday. With 106 new cases and five deaths being reported in Mumbai alone on Wednesday, the total number of cases so far are 696 and the overall death toll is now 45. Statewide,117 new cases were reported, taking the total count to 1,135 and the death toll to 72.

Of the eight deaths recorded in the state on Tuesday, five were from Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Kalyan.

According to the state health department, so far, 17 new cases have been reported in Maharashtra, of which 72 are from Mumbai, 36 from Pune, five from Navi Mumbai, two from Pune rural and one each from Akola and Buldana. So far, 117 people have fully recovered after treatment.

“All five patients who died were CoVID-positive and suffering from respiratory illness, hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and other comorbidities,” said the official.