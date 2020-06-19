For 7th time in June, no. of new cases in Maharashtra cross 3,000-mark in a day

For the seventh time this month, Maharashtra recorded more than 3,000 cases in a single day and its highest number so far, at 3,752. The state toll now stands at 1,20,504, including and 5,751 deaths, with 100 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

However, the growth rate of cases (weekly average) is reducing and the doubling time of cases is increasing. “Since the reporting of the first case of corona in Maharashtra, the weekly average growth rate dropped to 3 per cent on June 16, from 12 per cent on March 31. Similarly, the doubling rate has increased to 25.9 days from 3.5 days in the same period,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Sixty-seven of the 100 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 27 in Bhiwandi, four in Thane and one each in Vasai-Virar and Nagpur.

“Sixty-six men and 34 women were among the 100 dead reported on Wednesday. Forty-five of them were aged over 60 years, 46 were from the 40 to 59 years age group and nine were less than 40 years of age. Eighty-four of 114 patients (73.7%) had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” said Dr Awate.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 1,298 new cases and 67 Covid-19 deaths, taking the total positive count to 62,875 cases, with 3,309 deaths so far.

Civic officials said they have asked all private and government hospitals to report Covid-19 deaths within 48 hours of occurrence, warning them of strict action for their failure to do so. “It was learnt that private hospitals were withholding death reports - on June 15 they showed 16 Covid deaths, 15 of which had occurred earlier but were updated on that day. Following this, we decided to take action against them and directed them to report all deaths within 48 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has also issued an advisory to citizens, requesting them not to panic in the event they received a Covid-positive report. Experts have said, most patients with mild and moderate symptoms recover, as do many who are severely afflicted. “If there are mild or no symptoms and no comorbidity, patients can remain in home isolation, if facilities are available and can follow the government guidelines for home isolation. If there are no facilities available for home isolation, they can be admitted to a secondary Covid Care Centre. For this purpose, they can be guided by the control room of their respective wards,” said an official.

Currently, there are 101 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state, 58 government and 43 private ones. Of the 7,17,683 laboratory samples, 1,20,504 had tested positive (16.93%) until Thursday.