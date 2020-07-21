For 6th time in 11 days, 8,000+ cases in a day

Mumbai: There were 8,240 new cases recorded in Maharashtra on Monday, a 13 per cent drop from the 9,518 infections reported on the day before. With Monday's numbers, the the total positive count has now been pushed to 3,18,695, including 12,030 deaths so far, with 176 Covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 5,460 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals across the state in the same period, increasing the number of recoveries to 1,76,029 so far.

This is the sixth time in less than 11 days that the state has reported a single-day jump of more than 8,000 cases, with the first such spike being reported on July 11.

Of the 176 deaths, 82 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 49 in Pune, 24 in Nashik division, eight in Kolhapur, five in Akola, four in Aurangabad, two in Latur and one in Nagpur, while one of the dead was from another state.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city recorded 1,046 new cases and 41 deaths on Monday, increasing the progressive count to 1,02,267, with 5,752 deaths so far.

However, only 23,865 cases are active, with more than 71,000 recoveries (nearly 70%) till date. While the state’s fatality rate dropped to 3.81%, the city’s continued to hover at 5.63%.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the corporation had pulled out data for the last two decades, to study the mortality figures. “Our preliminary figures show that the city’s death rates have always hovered around 6.7% to 7.5%. Covid could have pushed it to 8% but we are still studying the numbers and will soon get the final picture,” he said.

Civic officials said the city had stabilised, with daily cases ranging from 1,000 to 1,400 every day. “However, Mumbai cannot drop its guard until cases have stabilised in the MMR,” said an official.

So far, a total of 16 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 7.65 lakh people in home quarantine and over 45,434 in institutional quarantine.