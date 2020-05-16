For 2nd time this week, city sees highest 1-day surge in cases

Mumbai: In the last 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 933 new corona cases and 34 deaths, the highest single-day spike for the second time this week. The total count is 17,512 cases, with 655 deaths until now.

The city accounts for 61.32 percent of the 1,068 deaths recorded in the state. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, co-morbidities continue to be the major contributor to the deaths so far. Nearly 75 per cent patients who succumbed to the virus had underlying conditions.

“Doctors have pointed out that delay in approaching medical facilities for treatment and comorbidities that have gone undiagnosed led to the death of patients below 40 years,” he said.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 1,576 new corona cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 29,100 cases and 1,068 deaths so far.

In view of the increasing number of cases, 1,000 beds will be set up in the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Thirty-four of the 49 deaths were in Mumbai, followed by six in Pune, two each in Akola, Kalyan-Dombivli and Dhule and one each was recorded in Panvel, Jalgaon and Aurangabad city.

“Thirty-two of 49 patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, “said the official. Dr Om Shrivastava, infectious diseases expert, said elderly and immuno-compromised patients developed serious complications.