For 2nd day in a row, city sees highest no. of 1-day deaths, at 26

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Mumbai recorded the highest number of Covid- 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 26 new fatalities were reported, taking the number of corona-related deaths in the city to 270. Meanwhile, 475 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 6,457. So far, 1,427 have recovered.
For Maharashtra too, with 32 new fatalities, it was the highest number of single-day deaths so far. On Wednesday, 597 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the total to 9,915, with 432 deaths until now.
In just three days, the state has reported 90 Covid deaths, of which 76 were in Mumbai. “Sixty of 90 Covid-19 deaths (66%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, tuberculosis etc,” informed officials.
State health officials said, of the 32 deaths reported in the state on Wednesday, 26 were in Mumbai, three in Pune and one each in Solapur, Aurangabad and Panvel city . “The number of deaths has doubled in a span of two weeks.
Of the 26 deaths reported in Mumbai, 10 had occurred last week but were confirmed on Wednesday,” he said. Civic officials said of the total discharged, 108 were patients residing outside Mumbai but admitted to Mumbai hospitals for treatment.
“170 patients tested positive at various laboratories between April 26 and April 27 as per lab reports received on Tuesday. However, 305 new cases were reported and the infected admitted to isolation wards and being treated,” an official informed.
Of the 1,37,159 laboratory samples, 1,26,376 were negative and 9,915 had tested positive until Monday. So far, 1,593 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 1,62,860 people are in home quarantine and 10,813 people are in institutional quarantine.
