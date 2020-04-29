For 2nd day in a row, city sees highest no. of 1-day deaths, at 26

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Mumbai recorded the highest number of Covid- 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 26 new fatalities were reported, taking the number of corona-related deaths in the city to 270. Meanwhile, 475 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 6,457. So far, 1,427 have recovered.

For Maharashtra too, with 32 new fatalities, it was the highest number of single-day deaths so far. On Wednesday, 597 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the total to 9,915, with 432 deaths until now.

In just three days, the state has reported 90 Covid deaths, of which 76 were in Mumbai. “Sixty of 90 Covid-19 deaths (66%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, tuberculosis etc,” informed officials.