'Foolishness to make such demand': Shiv Sena after Parth Pawar demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Parth Pawar demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that it would be "foolishness" to make such a demand.
An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said that there is the possibility that someone might be misusing Parth. "Parth Pawar wrote to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stating that CBI should prove Sushant Singh Rajput case. He said on social media that some filmmakers should also be investigated," read the editorial.
"It would be foolishness to demand a CBI inquiry in the Sushant case. Some experienced people are also backing the demand for the CBI inquiry. It should be understood that there is a conspiracy going on to hurt Maharashtra's self-respect and identity under the cover of the CBI probe in the case," it said.
The editorial reiterated that Mumbai Police is competent to probe the case. "CBI investigation in the Sushant case is fine but tell me where is Mumbai Police wrong?" it asked. "Parth Pawar is new in politics and he was also unsuccessful in winning the Lok Sabha election. He should have to work hard. There is a political gymnasium in his house. Therefore, he has a chance to prepare himself," it said.
"After controversy erupted over his statement, Sharad Pawar said clearly, "Do not give much importance to my grandson's talk." News reports are doing the rounds that everything is not well in the Pawar family and Ajit Pawar has been warned... Actually, this is all meaningless," read the Saamana's editorial.
On Thursday, Parth Pawar met Sharad Pawar. The meeting lasted for a little over two hours. Parth did not speak to the media after the meeting. His father and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too has remained tight-lipped over the episode so far.
Parth Pawar's demand for CBI probe in Rajput death case created a stir as the Maharashtra government -- of which the NCP is a part -- has maintained that the Mumbai police's probe was on the right track. Moreover, the home portfolio in the state is held by the NCP's Anil Deshmukh.
(Inputs from Agencies)