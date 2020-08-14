'Foolishness to make such demand': Shiv Sena after Parth Pawar demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The editorial reiterated that Mumbai Police is competent to probe the case. "CBI investigation in the Sushant case is fine but tell me where is Mumbai Police wrong?" it asked. "Parth Pawar is new in politics and he was also unsuccessful in winning the Lok Sabha election. He should have to work hard. There is a political gymnasium in his house. Therefore, he has a chance to prepare himself," it said.

"After controversy erupted over his statement, Sharad Pawar said clearly, "Do not give much importance to my grandson's talk." News reports are doing the rounds that everything is not well in the Pawar family and Ajit Pawar has been warned... Actually, this is all meaningless," read the Saamana's editorial.

On Thursday, Parth Pawar met Sharad Pawar. The meeting lasted for a little over two hours. Parth did not speak to the media after the meeting. His father and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too has remained tight-lipped over the episode so far.

Parth Pawar's demand for CBI probe in Rajput death case created a stir as the Maharashtra government -- of which the NCP is a part -- has maintained that the Mumbai police's probe was on the right track. Moreover, the home portfolio in the state is held by the NCP's Anil Deshmukh.

(Inputs from Agencies)