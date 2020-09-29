Focus on 'crime-free city,' not 'film city: Anil Deshmukh to Yogi Adityanath as Hathras gang-rape sparks outrage

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday expressed pain over the death of Hathras gang-rape victim and demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ensure the culprits are punished soon.
Deshmukh also took a dig at Adityanath on Twitter, saying it would be better if the BJP chief minister focused on making crime-free city than film city in the northern state so that women feel safe.
The 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning.
The four men alleged to be involved in the crime have been arrested and will now face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir said.
"Pained by tragic demise of the Hathras gang-rape victim. @myogiadityanath Ji, hope the culprits will be put behind bars soon.
"It would be better if you focus on making Crime free city instead of Film city so that our sisters can be safe, the NCP leader tweeted.
Adityanath had on September 22 unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Uttar Pradesh and rolled out an open offer to the movie fraternity to come to the state.
Meanwhile, the postmortem of a 19-year-old woman was conducted in presence of police personnel in Delhi.
Earlier Tuesday, the woman's father and cousin sat on a dharna outside the hospital. They were joined by Bhim Army and Congress workers before the body was taken to Uttar Pradesh.
"The post mortem was conducted in presence of police personnel," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.
The woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. She was referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.
The Hathras SP said police initially they came to know that Sandip, 20, had tried to kill the 19-year-old and he was arrested the same day.
Later in her statement to the magistrate, the woman had said that besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi had raped her and when she resisted their attempts, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue.
(With PTI inputs)