FM's package receives flak from all corners

Terming the package announced by the central government as insufficient, experts have once again stressed on direct transfer of money to the poor as a better way to assist them. “Rs 500 given by the union government to Below Poverty Line (BPL) people is negligible. Today, banks are ready to give loans, but nobody is willing to avail it. That’s why they are parking that money with the Reserve Bank of India. This shows that the priority should not be investment, but to create demand. Internationally renowned economists are suggesting the same. But the Narendra Modi government is not following this advice,” policy researcher, economist and activist Milind Murugkar said.

India’s former chief statistician Pronab Sen calculated that India has 6.50 crore businessmen or entrepreneurs. Out of this, maximum 50 lakh have employed 10 or more employees. The remaining six crore are run by one or two persons, like family-run enterprises or self-employed enterprises. “The government should have helped these six crore enterprises with financial support and not with loans. Economist Parikshit Ghosh has put forward good statistics in support for direct cash transfer to the poor. According to him, due to the Food Safety Act, 66 per cent of the population have ration cards. The central government should have supplied Rs 5,000 per month for the next three months to those who have ration cards under the Food Safety Act. This would have cost only three per cent of the GDP as per the Ghosh’s calculations. This would have saved labourers and the poor from hardships they are facing now. Had this been around elections, the Modi government would have certainly done this,” he said.

Increase allocation of EGS

Addressing a webinar organised by Vatavaran Foundation, amongst others, well-known activist Nikhil Dey demanded that out of the 20 lakh crore, 2 lakh crore should be spent on the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS). Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman has announced an additional 40,000 crore allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNERGS). With this, the central government will now spend a total of 1 lakh crore on MGNERGS.