Flouting rules, Speaker Nana Patole inaugurates Shiv Bhojan centre

Mumbai: While all the state machinery is working hard to enforce discipline about maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Nana Patole openly flouted all these rules.

It was shocking to see the person who is the custodian of rules and decorum in Assembly was blatantly violating all the rules. Patole inaugurated a Shiv Bhojan Thali centre at his Assembly Constituency Sakoli in Bhandara district on Monday.

But neither he nor many guests wore masks. He also did not follow the rule of social distancing. Though this programme should have been a low key affair with the presence of a few people, a crowd assembled at the venue. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients.

Though Bhandara district was in green zone for long-time, recently few people were diagnosed with the pandemic. The Shiv Bhojan centre was opened at Home guard Parade ground and his supporters were present in a large number.