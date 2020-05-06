Flouting rules, Speaker Nana Patole inaugurates Shiv Bhojan centre

Mumbai: While all the state machinery is working hard to enforce discipline about maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Nana Patole openly flouted all these rules.
It was shocking to see the person who is the custodian of rules and decorum in Assembly was blatantly violating all the rules. Patole inaugurated a Shiv Bhojan Thali centre at his Assembly Constituency Sakoli in Bhandara district on Monday.
But neither he nor many guests wore masks. He also did not follow the rule of social distancing. Though this programme should have been a low key affair with the presence of a few people, a crowd assembled at the venue. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients.
Though Bhandara district was in green zone for long-time, recently few people were diagnosed with the pandemic. The Shiv Bhojan centre was opened at Home guard Parade ground and his supporters were present in a large number.
He did not appeal to them not to attend this programme as there is a ban on assembly of people in large number. Later, he tested the Shivbhojan Thali.
In the last month too, an inaugural programme for state government’s milk powder centre was organised in Sakoli. That time too, he ensured a crowd for the programme. He also violated all norms prescribed to avoid Corona.
In last month, he along with few ministers travelled to and from to Mumbai by road. Administration tight-lipped Despite calls and messages, Patole did not respond to this issue. When contacted, District Collector M J Pradeep Chandran said that he did not know such a thing has happened. “
If anybody complains about this, we will take a call on this,” he told FPJ. It is well known that administration could not dare to file cases against Speaker of the Assembly despite the violation of norms and rules by him. But the administration is worried about how to convince to follow the rules of the government.
