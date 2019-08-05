Floods: CM Fadnavis faces flak from Congress leader

Mumbai: Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister, the Congress criticised Devendra Fadnavis for being out of state headquarters when the state was facing an unprecedented flood situation.

Despite being the Chairman of the state disaster management authority, the CM was out of Mumbai, said Nana Patole, Chairman of Congress Campaign committee.

“If people of Maharashtra are not helped by the government during the floods, we, along with common people, will storm into the Manatalya and will take charge of State the Disaster Management cell,” he warned.

“CM is attending party rallies and his travel expenses are being borne by the public exchequer. This is a highly insensitive picture. The whole state machinery is engaged in attending the CM. There are steps being taken from Chief Secretary to Divisional Commissioner level” he blamed.

“Common man from Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Nashik, Sangli and Kolhapur are suffering from floods and rains. The state government should declare this as disaster under National Disaster Management Act 2005 and flood affected people should get immediate help from State Disaster Fund,” he demanded.

Patole chaired an emergency meeting of state campaign committee on Sunday and appealed to the Congress workers to help flood-hit people. The meeting was attended by Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora, working presidents Eknath Gaikwad, Muzaffar Hussain, Kripashankar Singh.