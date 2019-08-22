Floods: Celebrities, banks donate to CM Fadnavis Relief Fund

Mumbai: Several celebrities, banks and trade organisations have come forward to help the flood victims in Maharashtra by contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday donated Rs11 lakh while superstar Aamir Khan contributed Rs25 lakh for the flood relief. Hailing their gesture, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “Thank you @aamir_khan for your contribution of Rs25 lakh towards #CMReliefFund #MaharashtraFloods.”

“We are also thankful to Respected Lata Didi for the contribution of Rs11 lakh towards #CMReliefFund #MaharashtraFloods!” Fadnavis said in another tweet.

Besides, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation donated Rs1 crore, Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank — Rs21.98 lakh, Hajrat Haji Abdul Rehman Sailani Shahbaba Trust, Buldhana —Rs5 lakh, while an organisation of citizens in Pune gave Rs7 lakh.

The Urban Cooperative Credit Society at Baner contributed Rs11 lakh and Shri Bhairavnath Devasthan Tru­st at Baner gave Rs15 lakh.

Also, the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd contributed Rs21 lakh, Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd -Rs 25 lakh, Fruit & Vegetable Merchant Association and Retail Vegetable Trader Mahasangh -Rs 25.25 lakh, and Mathadi Transport & General Kamgar Union -Rs30 lakh to the CM’s Relief Fund.

The Maharashtra Govt on Monday announced a slew of measures, including loan waiver for farmers, new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for those who lost their dwellings and free food grains, for people affected by the recent floods in parts of the state.

Heavy floods battered western Maharashtra and the Konkan region earlier this month, with Kolhapur and Sangli districts bearing the maximum brunt.