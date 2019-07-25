Flooding in low-lying areas of Bhiwandi, Thane

Thane: Due to heavy rain, there was waterlogging in many low-lying areas in Bhiwandi and Thane on Wednesday. In Bhiwandi, flooding on the Nadi Naka-Shelar-Gujarat Road snapped connectivity between several villages.

Since Tuesday, the city has received heavy rain, causing the river to swell. Inefficient cleaning of the nullah in the Shelar gram panchayat area has caused sewage water to accumulate in Nadi Naka, Durga Apartment, Latif Compound and Aatarpada. In the Bhiwandi Muncipal Corporation jurisdiction, Mandai and Teen Batti Bhaji Market were waterlogged.

Stagnant water began to enter houses in Nadi Naka, with levels rising to as high as 3-4 feet in some houses, posing a threat to residents.

A local, Munna Gaud said, "This happens every year due to improper nullah cleaning. No member of the Shelar gram panchayat has bothered to investigate."

Cars, trucks and two-wheelers were stuck for more than 30 minutes at the Nadi Naka Shelar village, which is connected to the Gujarat highway. But no authorities failed to rectify the situation.

Vehicles trudged along with their wheels completely submerged in water. In Thane, many areas affected with waterlogging situation. Waterlogged streets in Thane area after heavy rains lashed the region.

The people wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rains, in Thane and Bhiwandi. In another incident on Wednesday, a tree fell and damaged the compound wall 0f Shreerang Vidyalaya, Shreerang Society in Rabodi, Thane (W).

According to Santosh Kadam, an official of the Regional Disaster Management Cell, "We received a call at around 9 am. We rushed to spot with a fire engine and are trying remove the tree from the spot. No casualties have been reported.

In all, three tree fall incidents were reported and two cases of tree branch fall. One tree is in a dangerous condition. Twelve inches of waterlogging was reported."

Flooded spots

M/s. Aalishan Theatre, next to M/s. Udupi hotel, Mumbra.

Devaki Nandan Society, near Kharegaon fish market, Kharegaon, Kalwa(W).

Govind Mhatre Chawl, next to Matru Pitru Chhaya Society, Nagwadi, Diva.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Office, near Central Ground, Court Naka, Thane(W).

Nirmaladevi Hospital, Shreenagar, Wagle Estate, Thane(W).

M/s Amrut Hotel, Uthalsar, Thane(W).

Shrushti building, Vrindavan Society, Thane(W).

Smashan Bhoomi, Jawahar Baug, Thane(W).

Vishwajit Society, Savarkar Road, Naupada, Thane(W).

Sai Nagar, Kasarvadavli, Thane(W).

Civil Hospital, Thane(W).

Dabhorkar Chawl, Mahagari Koliwada, Thane(W).