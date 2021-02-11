Flipkart signs MoU with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) and Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board (MSKVIB). This agreement will help bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs of Maharashtra into the e-commerce fold.

The MoU to onboard local artisans and entities on the company's flagship initiative Flipkart Samarth was signed in the presence of Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Minister of State, Industries, Aditi Tatkare.

The partnership will enable Maharashtra's local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products like Khadi, Paithani sarees, wooden toys, handmade artifacts, jewelry and paper products, purses and other key handicraft products to millions of customers across the country. This will give impetus to the government's '#Vocal for Local' efforts.

The Government of Maharashtra has been leading various state-level initiatives to boost trade inclusion opportunities and provide encouragement to local artisans and handicraft makers.

Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries & Mining, Government of Maharashtra, said, "MSMEs play a huge role in boosting the economy of the state and are vital to the state's socio-economic development. In the post-COVID-19 era, we explored revolutionary measures to get better market opportunities and empower the handicrafts and handlooms industry."

Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State - Industries, Government of Maharashtra, said, "Partnerships like these will give more impetus to Khadi and Village Industries to scale up and generate livelihood opportunities."

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with MSSIDC and MSKVIB to enhance social and commercial development of local artisans, weavers and smaller industries while bringing the heritage of the State on the platform. E-commerce can play an integral role in the growth of MSMEs across the country by giving them national market access to 300 million customers that shop on our platform."

Flipkart Samarth programme was launched in 2019 to build a sustainable and inclusive platform for under-served, domestic communities and businesses. It is now able to support the livelihood of over 7,50,000 artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India and is working towards bringing more such sellers to the platform.