Flattening the curve one step at a time: For the first time, Maharashtra's coronavirus growth rate falls below India's

On Tuesday, a total of 2,287 new cases of coronavirus and 103 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. The state's Health Department said that Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count has gone up to 72,300, which includes 38,493 active cases. But for the first time, the growth rate has of infections in the state has slowed to fall below that of the country as a whole.

According to a reports Indian Express, On June 1, Maharashtra’s 7-day compounded daily growth rate (CDGR) was 4.15 percent while that of the country as a whole was 4.74 percent. While in mid-May, Maharashtra was growing between 6.5 and 7 percent every day, while the national growth rate was about one percent lower than that.

The state's Health Department has also said that the recovery rate in the state is 43.33 percent while the fatality rate in the State stands at 3.4 percent.

India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count inches closer to two lakh. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases, 95,527 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths.