Flashback 2012: When cricketers were caught at a Juhu rave

The Mumbai Police’s ‘encounters’ with celebrities at rave parties is an old association. In 2012, in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 5, the Mumbai Police had raided a hotel in Juhu, busting a rave that included cricketers Wayne Parnell from South Africa and Rahul Sharma, both of whom played for now defunct franchise Pune Warriors.

Several celebrities and models were also among the 56 men and 38 women held. The police had found 110 gm cocaine, ecstasy tablets and charas.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:19 AM IST