Five year old girl raped, murdered in Bhiwandi

Thane: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by an unidentified person in Saravli Village of Kongaon area in Bhiwandi on Monday night.

The victim was a student of class I and had gone missing, and was last seen playing with some children near her house.

Initially, the girl’s family, who are labourers, tried to search for her in the village. But when they failed in their attempt, they approached Kongaon police, who launched a massive manhunt.

The police ensured the search operation was carried throughout the night and the girl's body was finally recovered at around 8 am on Tuesday.

Police registered an FIR against the unidentified person under sections 302 (murder) and 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under POCSO Act.

Senior police inspector of Kongaon police station, Ramesh Katkar told FPJ, “On Monday evening around 9 pm, the victim was playing with some children. She then disappeared after some time. The victim's father Yogendra Mahato searched for hours. Later, he approached the police and filed a case."

We found her dead body near a pipeline around 500 metres away from her home, added Katkar.