Five workers injured as Metro pillar in Bhiwandi collapses

Five workers suffered minor injuries after metal rods used for the construction of a pillar on the Metro rail line collapsed and fell on them at Anjurphata Chowk in Bhiwandi on Saturday afternoon. The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) disaster control room confirmed the said accident. Meanwhile, it also cleared that the injured were sent to a private hospital nearby and their condition is stable.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), carrying out this metro work through a contractor, was unavailable for comment and neither issued any statement.

According to the TMC, the Bhiwandi fire brigade team received a call about the incident at 3 pm, following which a rescue team reached the spot.

The MMRDA, which is a nodal agency carrying out nearly 200 km of vast metro network in MMR, is also carrying out the said metro work between Thane-Bhiwandi and Kalyan route, where this incident was reported. In fact, it is the same Metro line that will be passing through Kasheli creek. Reportedly, MMRDA completed the first pile cap casting work inside the creek.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:20 AM IST