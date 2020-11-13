Five political party workers held for extortion bid

The Govandi police have arrested five people including a state president of a political party for allegedly demanding an extortion of Rs 5 lakh.

After the offence was registered, the police arrested Bhaisaheb Jadhav, 38 state president of Dalit Youth Panther along with four others identified as Aniket Ghadge, 32, Kamlesh Shinde, 42, Namdeo Patil, 33, and Riteek Kamble, 21.

According to the police, on Monday the accused entered the office of a cement company in Govandi and allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh extortion for the party's social work, else he threatened to disrupt the company's operations.

Following the complaint, an offence under section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Govandi police station.

On Thursday police arrested all five accused. They were produced before the Bhoiwada court which sent them to police custody till Sunday, said police.