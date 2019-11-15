Five of Nashik family injured in cylinder blast

Nashik: Five members of a family, including three minors, were seriously injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at the residence in the city early on Friday, police said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital here, they said.

The incident took place at the residence of Narsingh Kamble (44) at Sambhajinagar in Eklahare area of the city.

"After having dinner on Thursday night, Kamble, his wife Namrata and their three minor children went to sleep.

During the night, the LPG must have got leaked from the cylinder," police said.

"Around 5 am today, Namrata tried to light the gas stove when the cylinder exploded. All the five family members suffered serious injuries in the incident," they said.