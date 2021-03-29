Five Maoists killed in police operation in Gadchiroli

At least five suspected Maoists, including two women, were gunned down in an exchange of fire with police in Khobramendha jungle under Kurkheda tehsil in Gadchiroli district, bordering Chhattisgarh on Monday morning.

The Kurkheda police station had received a tip-off regarding the presence of several suspected Maoists in the jungle for a training camp. Based on the information, a group of C-60 jawans, an elite anti-Maoist squad, carried out a combing operation and came across the camp.

The police sources said around 60 to 70 ultras had opened fire on the C-60 commandos, following which the security personnel retaliated.

After the firing from both sides lasted for an hour, the rebels fled from the spot, leaving behind their belongings. The reds belonged to Tipagad dalam and Company 4 formation comprising about 25 persons."

Minister of State for Home Satej Patil said, “Commendable! Five Naxals were killed in a combing operation in the Khobramendha forest area of Kurkheda in the Gadchiroli district. This action taken by our brave Maharashtra Police is truly commendable and a big setback to Naxals. We appreciate all the serving police officers.’’

Earlier, the district police on Saturday had seized a rifle and three pressure cooker bombs which had allegedly planned to attack security forces.