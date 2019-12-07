Five held with drugs, valuables worth Rs 62 lakh

Thane: The Thane city crime branch has arrested five persons for allegedly possessing LSD papers and Mephedrone.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar said the seized drugs included 1,063 LSD papers and Mephedrone and charas worth Rs 62 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salman Shaikh (28), Sanjiv Chauhan (27), Nitin Lamture (33), Sushant Rasal, and Prem Ayyar. They are all residents of Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, while patrolling the Yeoor and Upvan areas on November 19, two men identified as Salman and Sanjiv were seen moving around the place. On searching, police found five LSD papers and 2 gm of Mephedrone on them. A mobile phone and a car have also been seized from them.

During interrogation, they revealed that two more persons are involved in drug peddling — Nitin and Sushant. Police seized 104 LSD papers, 56 gm of Mephedrone, 6 gm charas, and a mobile phone from Sushant. The seized items were valued at Rs 8 lakh.

On being questioned, Nitin and Sushant revealed the name of Prem Ayyar. On November 29, police seized 954 LSD papers, a mobile phone and a car totally valued at Rs 51 lakh from Ayyar.

All the five arrested persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the anti-narcotics cell of city police, further probe into the case was on.

In all drugs and valuables worth Rs 62 lakh have been seized, said the police.