Five held with 130 kg cannabis by Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai crime branch

In its crackdown against drug peddlers, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested five persons for allegedly carrying 130 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 26 lakh on Sunday.

Acting on an information, a team from Worli unit of ANC laid a trap near Phoenix Market City in Kurla and apprehended five persons after their movements found suspicious. From them, police recovered six luggage bags, when the bags were checked 130 kilograms of cannabis were recovered. The seized contraband substance is worth Rs 26 lakh in the international market, said police.