Five held for smuggling endangered birds, animals from Nashik

Forest Department has arrested five people and seized over 60 birds and animals of rare species from Nashik on Friday.

Conservator of Forests Nashik West, Ganeshrao Jhole said, "Parrots and radius slider turtles are currently being smuggled in large quantities in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. The forest department has become alert and we got to know of a pet shop where rare species of animals and birds were being smuggled." "We found over 60 birds and animals, majorly newborn, in the pet shop. Some of these are Schedule-I animals, which are considered endangered species that need rigorous protection. The species are granted protection from poaching, killing, trading etc," he added.

An NGO is taking care of the newborn animals and they are being fed through injections, Jhole told ANI.

He further added, "The Schedule-I animals will be released in their natural habitat once they grow up a bit. And the radius slider turtles will be released as per the order of the court.

Maharashtra | Over 60 animals seized including parrots, radius slider turtle from a pet shop that was smuggling them.Schedule 1 animals will be released into natural habitat,action on sliders to be taken after court order. : Ganeshrao Jhole, Dy Conservator of Forests(Nashik West) pic.twitter.com/iGIjMfoKx0 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 03:50 PM IST