Five held for extorting money from wife of rape case accused

The NRI police on Thursday arrested five people, including two family members, for allegedly extorting money from the wife of a man accused in a rape case.

Earlier this month, the police had arrested Dipesh Tripathi, 38, after a rape case was registered against him; he is currently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Manisha Satish Ghodke, 35, an Ulwe resident and a social worker, called Tripathi’s wife Prajakta and offered to settle the case in return for Rs 14 lakh.

The police said that Prajakta settled on Rs 2.5 lakh, which was distributed among the rape victim, her mother and Ghodke to resolve the matter.

“The phone calls between Prajakta and Ghodke took place on October 24-25, which Prajakta recorded in her mobile phone as evidence,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Patil.

On October 27, the mediator Ghodke called Prajakta and asked her to get the money at sector 43 in Seawoods.

The police laid a trap at sector 43 where the rape victim, her mother, the mediator and two other men were waiting on a footpath near the Gehlot building.

“Prajakta was giving the envelope to the mother of the rape victim, but she asked the two men to collect it. The police team caught all of them,” said Patil.

The two arrested men were identified as Prakash Doli, 23, and Karansing, 24. All five have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 03:14 AM IST