Five fuel pump staff held for assaulting man in Borivali

The Kasturba Marg Police arrested five men employed at a fuel station in Borivali (E) early on Monday for allegedly beating up a man after he honked continuously to get the change after filling his vehicle's fuel tank.

The accused allegedly assaulted and kicked the man, who had created quite a ruckus and the incident was reported to police through a call and a video was made, which went viral on Sunday night. All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, common intention.

According to sources, the complainant, Periyaswami Harijan, 36, had gone to refill petrol at a petrol pump in Borivali (E) on Sunday at around 8 pm. One of the staffers, who had gone to collect change from the counters, was taking longer to return, which enraged the complainant and he started honking continuously. When the staffer stopped him, Harijan allegedly picked up a stone and hurled it at him. In retaliation, the staffer and his colleagues began to assault Harijan.

One of the onlookers quickly shot a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media, which soon went viral and police were informed. Police detained five staff identified as Prathamesh Janjirkar, 30, Ankush Singh, 28, Jayesh Pashte, 28, Mangesh Panchal, 38 and Aadesh Penjal, 25. They were later booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and rioting by Kasturba Marg Police early on Monday morning.

Probe revealed that Harijan was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident at the petrol pump. Subsequently, Kasturba Marg Police also booked him under relevant sections for creating a ruckus in public place under the influence of alcohol.