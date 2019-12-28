Five-degree drop in minimum temp, post-Christmas in Mumbai

Mumbai: A chilly surprise greeted the city's early birds who set off on their regular morning jog or stroll. The minimum temperature had dropped from 23 to 18 degrees Celsius in the space of 24 hours, making it a pleasant morning for Mumbaikars on Friday. More chills are in store, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with minimum temperatures set to decrease further, hovering between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

At Santacruz and Colaba, the minimum temperatures recorded were 18 (two degrees below normal) and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, while maximum temperatures hovered around 30 degrees Celsius at both places. Relative humidity was around 75 per cent at Santacruz and 89 per cent at the Colaba observatories.

“The wind pattern over the city are changing because of the prevailing western disturbance over north India. The cool northerly winds are causing a dip in temperature. But this will only continue for the next few days,” said K S Hosalikar, the deputy director general, IMD.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of the private weather agency Skymet, said the reason for the dip in temperatures was due to the dry northerly/northwesterly winds blowing from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest and central India.

“It is a seasonal phenomenon and temperatures are expected to fall further in the next three days. As a result of snowfall over the northern parts of the country, cool northerly winds have brought down temperatures in Mumbai,” said Palawat.

Though the cold weather is eagerly anticipated, doctors warn that the fluctuating temperatures can result in people coming down with seasonal diseases and have warned them to be careful.

“When there is a sudden change in temperature, the body fails to adjust and is prone to infection. People should take care and carry warm clothes while travelling outside, especially early mornings and nights,” said Dr Rajendra Patil, a general physician.