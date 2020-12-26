Five arrested with banned cigarette worth Rs 1.69 cr

The Nhava Sheva Police arrested five persons and recovered banned cigarettes worth Rs 1.69 crore which were stolen from a container of Customs Department in Nhava Sheva area. The accused had allegedly stolen cigarettes worth Rs 4.19 crore. However, the police have recovered only Rs 1.69 crore cigarettes from three accused.

Police said that they suspect more people have been involved in the crime and after their arrest, the remaining stolen goods could be recovered.

The Customs Department has registered a case of robbery under Section 379 of IPC with the Nhava Sheva police. The cigarettes were kept in a container safely and were stolen between December and December 8, 2020, in Uran.

Shivraj Patil, Deputy commissioner of Police, Zone-2 said that the customs department had seized the banned cigarette after they found that they were brought in a different cover which is allowed to import.

With technical help and tip-off, the police arrested five persons and recovered cigarettes worth Rs 1.69croe.

All the five arrested accused are from Navi and Mumbai and they are between 26 and 42 years old.

“We have recovered a total of 9,40,440 sticks of cigarettes worth Rs 1.69 crore from three of them,” said Patil. He added that they also recovered the vehicle, used to commit the crime. “The other accused involved in the crime will also be arrested soon,” added Patil.