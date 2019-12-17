Five arrested with 22 kg cannabis from Borivali

Mumbai: During its crackdown on drugs and drug peddlers, the crime branch has arrested five people with 22 kilogram of cannabis worth Rs 4.4 lakh from Borivali on Monday. According to the crime branch officer, the cannabis was cultivated in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh border, from where it has been brought to Mumbai for selling.

On Monday, crime branch unit 11 officers found few people roaming suspiciously near Borivali station area. When the officers intervened, the people started to run, but were taken into custody. During their search, 22 kg of cannabis was seized, after which the accused identified as Datta Dyanoba Thombre (40), Amar Dhanaji Kamble (26), Ramu Sopan Waghmare (69), Sudhakar Nivruti Kadam (40) and Akshay Vasant Rathod (24) were arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.