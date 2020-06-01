Fishing ban period trimmed from 61 to 41 days

BHAYABDAR: Irate members of the fishing community will gather at various sea fronts across the coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar on Monday to launch a peaceful agitation to register their protest against the decision taken by the government reduce fishing ban period from 61 days to 47 days. Fishermen will wave black flags while adhering to physical distancing norms. All fishing activities had been shut down, in the wake of the lockdown imposed on 24, March to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the ban was lifted and fishing was allowed from 10 April. To compensate, the loss the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries postponed the annual monsoon fishing ban to June 15 from the earlier June 1 in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).