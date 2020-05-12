Fisherman infects 48 villagers with virus in Uran

At least 48 persons have been found infected with COVID-19 after they came in contact with a fisherman in Surki Pada in Karanaja Village under the Uran Taluka. Of the 48 infected persons traced so far, 21 of them are his family members and relatives.

The report of 67 close contacts came on Monday, revealed that 27 persons have been tested positive of coronavirus. 21 members of his family members were already tested positive on Sunday.

According to an official from Raigad district collector office, the 43-year-old fisherman from Kanranja village in Uran Taluka was tested positive on Friday. “We took samples of high contact of 21 members of his family and relatives residing in the same house,” said an official from the Raigad collector office in Panvel. He added that all 21 members including five children were tested positive.

The local administration traced 67 close contacts and their swabs were sent for test and the report that came on Monday revealed that 27 of them have infected with the virus. They all have been admitted in MGM Hospital in Kamothe. “We will remaining people in mandatory quarantined for 14 days to prevent further spread of the virus,” said the official.

With 27 fresh positive cases of coronavirus, the total positive cases in Uran reached 52 on Monday. According to an official, now they are concentrating on the close contacts of these 27 infected persons. “This is a single reported case where one person has infected 48 persons in one village,” said the official.

Meanwhile, with 24 new positive cases, maximum in one day, the total positive cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation reached 180. The majority of the infected persons are police and medical staff who commuted Mumbai for works. However, 79 of them have been discharged and 7 deaths reported. At present, the active positive cases are 95. The Panvel Grammen witnessed 15 new cases, taking total positive cases to 51.

Under the NMMC jurisdiction, 105 positive cases of Coronavirus, maximum in a day, was reported on May 11. Total positive cases reached 779. Turbhe and Koparkhairane saw more than 30 cases in day.