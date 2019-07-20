Fish vendors shifting: Shiv Sena does a U-turn

Mumbai: Elections are round the corner. Politicians are leaving no stone unturned and trying to win over the confidence of the voters by addressing various issues.

In such an important issue, the fish vendors were given notices to vacate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandai, opposite Crawford market after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared it dilapidated.

However, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar (in pic) said the fisher-folks will not be shifted to Mankhurd or Airoli and will be in situ rehabilitated.

As soon as the Shiv Sena came to know about the fisher-folks meeting, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday raised the relocation issue, while the Shiv Sena did a U-turn to gain political milea­ge, keeping in mind the upcoming state Assembly poll.

Speaking to media on Friday, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said the fish vendors will not be shifted to Mankhur or Airoli. They will be rehabilitated to nearby areas only. For the purpose, the mayor met the BMC commissioner and asked him to cancel their shifting order.

Notably, the vendors had on Thursday met MNS chief Raj Thackeray to intervene in the issue and support them. Raj had also assured them of meeting civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and discussing it with him.

The Mayor said till the TAC Committee report was received, the decision of the shifting of the fish vendors should be postponed. Due to sudden shifting, they would find it difficult to run their business. Koli women should not migrate to Airloli and given places in Ward A only.

Thus, the Mayor wrote a letter to BMC chief Pardeshi. A temporary place will be given to the fish vendors to carry on their business.

After completion of the building’s repair, they should be sent back to their original places. Deputy Mayor Hemangi Worlikar, Improvement Committee chairman Sadanand Parab, former mayor and corporator Milind Vaidya, corporator Ashish Chemburkar, leader of fishermen association Damodar Tandel also attended the meet.