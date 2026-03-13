Fish-Laden Truck Overturns On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Traffic Disrupted For 45 Minutes Near Amrutanjan Bridge

A truck transporting fish overturned on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Amrutanjan Bridge at around 2:30 a.m. |

Navi Mumbai: A truck transporting fish overturned on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Amrutanjan Bridge at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, briefly disrupting traffic before authorities cleared the road within 45 minutes.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Launched Immediately

Following the accident, teams from IRB patrolling, the Highway Traffic Police (Borghat unit), the Delta Force of the Maharashtra Security Force, and the Mrityunjay Devdoot rescue team rushed to the spot and initiated relief operations. Working in coordination, officials used a crane to shift the overturned truck to a safer location.

To avoid congestion during the operation, traffic was temporarily diverted via Lonavala onto the old Mumbai–Pune Highway, preventing a major traffic jam.

Two persons travelling in the truck sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the Khopoli Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Expressway Traffic Restored; FIR Being Registered

After the truck was removed, traffic on the expressway was restored and is currently moving smoothly. Meanwhile, the Khopoli Police Station has initiated the procedure to register an FIR in connection with the accident, said Police Inspector Sachin Hire from Khopoli police station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/