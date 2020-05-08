First on FPJ: BMC distributed zone-wise work to all additional municipal commissioners to curb coronavirus in Mumbai

On Tuesday, BMC has distributed zone-wise work to its seven additional municipal commissioners to curb the coronavirus havoc in Mumbai.

The BMC has given additional charge to A.L. Jarhad, Manisha Mhaiskar, Dr Ramaswal, Suresh Kakani, Jayshree Bhoj, Ashwini Bhide and P Velarasu who will ensure the positive case doubling rate is improved in Mumbai.

"The Additional Municipal Commissioners will adopt and administer following zones in addition to current charges," BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said in a statement.

The additional municipal commissioners will mobilize staff in containment of virus and personally visit their zones every day.

FPJ on Friday first broke the news that BMC's mandate is to improve doubling rate of COVID-19 cases to 20 days from the existing 10 days in Mumbai by May 17.