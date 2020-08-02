FIRST on FPJ: Amitabh Bachchan beats coronavirus; lauds excellent care by Nanavati hospital  

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bacchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Sunday after he tested negative for coronavirus. Big B was discharged twenty days after seeking treatment at the hospital. However, his son Abhishek will have to wait to get discharged due to his comorbidities.

Junior Bachchan took his twitter handle and said “my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

In the following tweet, Abhishek said, “I, Unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

A hospital source also confirmed that Big B was discharged after he tested negative and all his health parameters showed normal results. “His health condition was stable and he had tested negative due to which he has been discharged. Moreover, all his health parameters are normal but will be doing follow up on his health,” said a hospital source.

Meanwhile, Big B also informed his fans of him returning home after winning over coronavirus. “I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day,” he tweeted.

On July 11, Sr. Bachchan was rushed to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus and later had tested positive. Following this, he was kept in the isolation ward.

Earlier, on July 27, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were also discharged from the hospital after they tested negative.